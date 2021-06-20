Abayomi Popoola, a staff of Lagos-based law enforcement agency has been arrested in Abeokuta by NDLEA for selling assorted illicit drugs to students.

His patrons were students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and cultists in Ogun state.

The drug dealer who serves in the Lagos state Command of the security agency was arrested on Wednesday 15 June, 2021 after days of surveillance.

He was arrested at his wife’s shop, used as his sales point in Camp area of Abeokuta.

One of his salesmen, a motorcycle rider known as Ogah was trailed to the location at about 8pm and arrested with six pinches of Colorado weighing 1.17grams.

Later, Popoola who has been on the agency’s watchlist was nabbed with different illicit drugs.

Found in his possession were 17 bottles of codeine, 22.26 grams of cannabis and 230.98 grams of tramadol.

Popoola also had 61 tablets of flunitrazepam, weighing 23.72grams and 113 tablets of molly, weighing 48.16grams.

The NDLEA man also had 43.92 grams of sex drops.

After the arrest of the two suspects, some student union officials of the institution blocked the NDLEA team with their official vehicle.

The narcotic agents however restrained themselves.

After hours of standoff, the agents succeeded in moving the suspects to custody.