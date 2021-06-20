By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular gospel musician, Tope Alabi has expressed appreciation to her fans for supporting her over the past weeks of turbulence.

The music star faced a gale of criticism after she attacked fellow gospel artist Adeyinka Alaseyori, over her hit track, ‘Oniduro mi’.

Tope Alabi slammed the song as not well thought out.

She said it was wrong for Alaseyori to ascribe ‘oniduro mi’ attribute to God.

Following heavy criticism, Alabi apologized to fans for making such comments and said she was not perfect.

The music star also revealed she had spoken with Alaseyori.

On Sunday, Tope Alabi again took to her Instagram page to appreciate her fans for standing by her all through the week.

The post reads APPRECIATION TO EVERYONE :

“Those He saves are His delight,

Christ will hold us fast;

Precious in His holy sight,

He will hold us fast.

He’ll not let our souls be lost;

His promises shall last;

Bought by Him at such a cost,

He will hold EVERYONE of us fast.

“I register my unreserved appreciation to you all for standing by and for me through the past weeks. The Lord will never leave us all in Jesus’ name. Thank you all and may the good God bless you all in Jesus’ name.

Amen.

I love you all.”