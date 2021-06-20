By Taiwo Okanlawon

Two weeks after the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has remained under lock without church services even on Sunday.

Joshua, who died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 after one of his Saturday evening services, would have been 58 years old on Saturday, June 12.

The well-known used-to-be boisterous atmosphere was empty when PM NEWS correspondent visited the church at Bolorunpelu along Ikotun road on Sunday morning.

The road leading to the church was a free drive as flags of nations, which were lowered at half mast, remained the same since the 6th of June when the death of the founder was announced.

There were, however, security checks by the police that were always stationed at the entrance even before the demise of TB Joshua.

Recall that Synagogue Church of All Nations had been closed for physical service during the lockdown and remain shut even after the ban was lifted on mosques and churches in the country based on guidelines and protocols agreed with state governments.

TB Joshua had said he would reopen his church when he receives direction from God to do so.

Speaking to PM NEWS, Mary Abang, a food vendor opposite the church building, said the church has not been fully operational since the nationwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her words,”The church has not been operating in full capacity since last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Even after the lockdown was eased, it remained that way.

“The people you will find in the church premises are mostly expatriates that are maybe there for special prayers and have an appointment with the man of God.

“Services have been done mostly online on Emmanuel TV. He was one of those pastors that adhered strictly to the health precautions and directives of the government and health professionals”.

PM NEWS had reported that burial plans unveiled by the church shows that Prophet T.B. Joshua would begin final journey home from July 5, 2021.

SCOAN, in a statement issued late Monday unveiled a week-long burial plan for Joshua, leading to his burial at the church’s premises.

Joshua would begin his journey home between July 5 and 11. The week-long event will be used in honour of Joshua’s life and legacy.

The statement said everyone was aware that TB Joshua had been taken home to be with the Lord, assuring that nothing would stop the work of God at SCOAN from moving on.