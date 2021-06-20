By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The MD/CEO of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan has explained why the bank bankrolled Tunde Kelani’s blockbuster movie Ayinla.

Adeduntan said it was done to promote socio-cultural initiatives in the creatives and arts industry.

He stated this on Saturday in an interview with The Nation.

The MD explained that for a long time First Bank has been sponsoring several socio-cultural initiatives in the creative arts industry like Moremi, Mokalik, Oba Esugbayi stage drama, October 1, among others.

Adeduntan noted that in the music industry also, the bank had sponsored acts like Davido, Burna Boy, and a host of other trending stars.

“First Bank believes that our culture, our art, is a very important part of who we are, and it reflects who we are. And for us to ensure that our culture, our arts, our practices don’t perish, especially one that will continue to mainstream our arts, and that is what this movie emphasizes a lot, he said.

The movie Ayinla is a musical biopic based on the life of Ayinla Yusuf popularly known as Ayinla Omowura.

He was an Apala musician who was stabbed to death by his manager named Bayewu in a bar fight on May 6, 1980, at Abeokuta.

The film premiered on June 13, 2021, in Lagos and was released to theatres on June 18, 2021.

The premiere had film stars like Kunle Afolayan, Kunle Remi, Mr. Macaroni, Femi Branch, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Omowunmi Dada, Bimbo Ademoye, and Big Brother Africa’s Tayo Faniran, amongst several others in attendance.

Ayinla was directed by Tunde Kelani.