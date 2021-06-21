AANI expresses concern over insecurity

By Johnson Eyiangho

The Alumni Association of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies(AANI), has expressed concern over the lingering insecurity and divisiveness in the country.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of AANI’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Institute in Kuru, Jos.

The communiqué which was signed by AANI’s Secretary-General, Mr Abubakar Isa, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, said the association would soon convene a national dialogue on those critical issues.

It noted with great concern the lingering insecurity and divisiveness in the nation but however, commended efforts aimed at addressing them.

“However, there is the need for more efforts in addressing these insecurity challenges in the country,’’ the communiqué said.

AANI urged its state chapters to engage with their state governments and other stakeholders on those critical issues, given their training and experience.

It noted the ongoing consideration of a private member’s bill at the National Assembly for the amendment of the Act establishing NIPSS and resolved to make relevant inputs aimed at strengthening the institute.