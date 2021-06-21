Battle of Kumshe: Six Boko Haram terrorists gunned down, six AK-47 recovered

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerian troops have gunned down six Boko Haram terrorists as the insurgents attempted to invade Kumshe Town in Borno, Northeast Nigeria.

Troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of 152 Battalion engaged the terrorists in a gun-battle and repelled them from entering the Town.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement late Sunday night said on Sunday, 20 June 2021 the troops gallantly dealt with elements of Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) on a suicidal infiltration attempt into the camp.

He said the terrorists mounted on four Gun Trucks and several motorcycles attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment, but were met with the fierce fire of the highly alert troops, resulting in the instant killing of six terrorists.

“The troops, who remained dogged and sustained heavy gun fire on the terrorists during the encounter, routed and forced the terrorists to flee in total disarray, leading to the capture of six AK 47 rifles, one hand held grenade, assorted drugs and other First Aid items.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya has lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the momentum and ensure that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area are completely cleared,” he said.