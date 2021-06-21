By Abankula

It was a black Sunday for Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno as Nigerian troops dealt them two devastating blows, killed over 26 of them and seized their weapons.

In the first operation, as reported by Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, troops of the Joint Task Force of Hadin Kai at Kumshe foiled an attempted attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists, who arrived on four gun trucks and several motorcycles attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment.

But they were met with fierce fire by the highly alert troops, resulting in the instant killing of six terrorists.

On the same day, troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force of HADIN KAI, in conjunction with the Air Task Force inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and ISWAP groups who were camping around Wartek in the general area of Lambom Forest.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops swiftly carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lambom forest in Borno state.

“The troops overran the position of the terrorists with a heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing over 20 insurgents,” army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated in a communique early on Monday.

The troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three Anti Aircraft Guns, three AK 47 Rifles, and two Gun Trucks, aside from two other Gun Trucks that were destroyed by the troops.

General Nwachukwu disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has congratulated the troops for the successful conduct of the operation.