By Ebere Agozie

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Dr. George Abang Ekpungu as Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister of Justice, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the appointment was for a fresh tenure of five years.

Ekpungu is a lawyer from Cross River state. He was the former Commissioner for New Cities.

Also nominated as Board Members are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

Gwandu said the appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the EFCC Act, 2004.

He said that EFCC has been operating without board members since 2015.

Buhari has already directed that the nominees should be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.