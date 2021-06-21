Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour, said President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted dialogue in addressing agitations in the South-East.

Ngige on Sunday made the revelation while speaking with State House correspondents, after meeting with Buhari in Abuja.

There have been agitations from parts of the South-east for secession, with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) well in the forefront of the fight.

The minister claims the federal government is working out some modalities to ensure that the people of the region do not “feel unwanted” in Nigeria.

“We also looked at the security situation, especially in my zone, the south-east, and we made some proposals to him based on the yearnings of the people, and what the government also wants.

“We are following up with dialogue, which at the end of the day, is what will happen. We have to talk; we have to discuss. Part of the discussion starts tomorrow. The minister of defence, minister of interior, and service chiefs were in Enugu last Saturday and we’re going to do follow-up meetings on that.

“We briefed him and he accepted that dialogue is the way to go in all this,” Ngige said.