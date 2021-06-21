By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent greetings to the newly elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

In a reaction to the outcome of the election in Abuja, President Buhari said that “Raisi deserves his victory in the presidential election.”

According to Buhari, the election of Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi “once again reinforces the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world.”

The Nigerian leader explained that “democracy allows voters to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means.”

He described Raisi as “a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future.”

Buhari urged Iranians “to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country.”

While congratulating Raisi on his victory, President Buhari advised the President-elect “to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines.”

“May God guides and grant you wisdom in the discharge of the heavy responsibility your election entails,” President Buhari added.