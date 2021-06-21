By Abankula

Two 419 suspected fraudsters, Konne Israel Barieeba and Osuji Miracle Obieze have been arrested by Lagos Zone of the EFCC for obtaining N768.6m by false pretence.

The suspects, alongside Obialor Christian Worenwu (now at large), allegedly approached an investment company, Luxury Gold, for a loan.

Subsequently, N110 million was paid into the GTBank account of Barieeba, while N255 million was paid into the First City Monument Bank account of Obieze.

The third suspect, Worenwu, who is at large, also received

N403.6 million in his GTBank account.

The petitioner said the loans were to be repaid sometime in March, 2021.

However, all efforts by the petitioner to make the suspects repay the loans granted them proved abortive.

Investigations revealed that the suspects, who were arrested sometime in June 2021, diverted the money for their personal use and also bought cars, jewellery and landed properties.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, diamond jewellry, two laptop computers, iphone devices, two Apple Macbooks and other mobile devices.

Also recovered from the suspects are landed properties purchased with alleged proceeds of crime.

The suspects will soon be charged to court, said Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesman.