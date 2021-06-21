Harrison Iyoha

American-based Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Chimezie Opara, aka Cliffbado shares his go-to mechanism for handling the stress that goes with schooling and doing music simultaneously.

While speaking in an interview with The Nation, the singer opened up on the hurdles faced by artists who do music while still schooling.

According to the “Loose Guard” crooner, he revealed that it is a fact that most artists will consider schooling as a draw-back to their quest for stardom as it is such a herculean task to engage in both side-by-side.

However, Cliffbado speaking further revealed that it is not the case for him. He admitted that it has truly not been easy shuttling doing music and schooling but has continued to ace every hurdle posed on his path.

He noted that he had felt shaken at some point but with determination and God’s grace he withstood every challenge and has continued to thrive; noting that the same positive forces will get him to his final destination.

Cliffbado in his words said; “Honestly, it hasn’t been easy. You know, when pushing two things on the long run, one will definitely shake you up or draw you back. But I’m kicking and praying Almighty God with His grace will see me through it.”