Ecobank promotes 682 workers, recruits new employees

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the promotion of 682 staff effective from May 1, 2021 representing 26% of its core staff despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the attendant impact on business performance globally.

According to a statement signed by the Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan, the move is targeted at recognizing and rewarding employees for their efforts and commitment, stressing that it was also in alignment with the unrelenting desire of the bank to grow its people.

The Managing Director explained that the exercise is part of steps taken by the bank to realign its work force for better efficiency in line with best practices, adding that its workers remain the greatest asset to maintain high service quality standards, constantly improve on customer satisfaction and enhance the Ecobank brand experience.

“It is commendable that the Board and Management of Ecobank Nigeria exceptionally approved the promotion exercise at this time. As we progress on the journey to becoming the Bank of choice in Nigeria, the empowerment and growth of our people remain a critical cornerstone for achieving the desired market leadership, the Ecobank brand promise, and a respectable return to our shareholders.

“We are re-building our Bank and our people continue to be the most valuable contributors to our present and future success. While these individuals have been recognized at this time, it by no means belittles the contributions of other colleagues who have also done well. The promotion is a continuous exercise and all hard working employees will eventually be promoted.“ Mr Akinwuntan stated.

Advising members of staff, the Managing Director said “let us continue to grow the bank and delight our customers to enable us achieve our desired target of becoming the preferred bank in Nigeria and contribute positively to the growth of the Ecobank Group and Africa. As a bank, we remain committed to prioritizing the development and career growth of our people and ensuring commensurate recognition continues to apply to all other deserving staff”.

The promoted staff were selected through Ecobank Group’s standardized performance management system; an in-house developed performance management system which uses both financial and non-financial metrics to appraise staff.

Also Ecobank has announced the recruitment of the first batch of 60 new entry level trainees into its workforce as part of its growth agenda. The new employees will be absorbed into the firm’s training programme at the state of the art Ecobank academy in Lagos.

This being part of the bank’s deliberate policy to train and equip its workforce in line with its transformation drive to make the bank the most preferred financial institution in the country. The rigorous training of new staff is targeted at preparing the graduates to better serve its customers ina convenient and accessible manner.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing and Dubai). Ecobank Nigeria is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.

Ecobank is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria, leveraging digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App and USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, POSs and an extensive distribution network of over 250 branches and about 30,000 agency banking locations.