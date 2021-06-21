By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Internal Revenue Service, (EIRS) has introduced the use of Revenue Scratch Cards to simplify tax payment for businesses owners, particularly those in the informal sector.

EIRS’s Head, Corporate Communications, Courage Eboigbe, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement in Benin.

According to him, “The Revenue Scratch Card is part of the Edo Revenue Administration System (ERAS) mobile payment solution, which caters for individual businesses.

“It also ensures financial inclusion of the informal sector by recognizing each taxpayer who cannot obtain a tax clearance documentation.

“With the use of the revenue scratch cards, taxpayers get instant notifications and receipts on transactions made. It further enables taxpayers to make payments from the comfort of their business premises, which eliminates waste of time and unnecessary bank queues.”

Eboigbe added that individual taxpayers are expected to purchase the face value of the Revenue Scratch Cards from EIRS licensed and approved dealers and their vendors.

He enjoined taxpayers to always ensure purchased cards are processed and receipted by approved and designated Revenue Collectors (RCs) with a unique Point of Sale (PoS) device.