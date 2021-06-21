By Yinusa Ishola

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has announced June 21 as the resumption date for its 2020/2021 academic session.

Mr Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, the Institution’s Director, Protocol, Information and Public Relations, who made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, said this was contained in a circular issued by Mrs Kehinde Ekanem, the institution’s Registrar.

Adeyemi-Adejolu said that announcing the resumption date was sequel to the approval granted by the meeting of the institution’s Academic Board, held on Friday, June 18 .

“To this end, the resumption date for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic session has been fixed for Monday, 21st June, 2021,” he said.

Adeyemi-Adejolu urged all concerned, including staff, as well as all fresh and returning students, to take note of the notice of resumption for compliance.