Olayinka Omolewa/NAN

The Kwara Government has evicted Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC from the state’s stadium complex in Ilorin.

The eviction was contained in a notice sent to the club by the State Sports Council, dated June 10.

The notice, titled “Request To Vacant Facility”, was signed by the council’s Secretary, A.J. Adebisi.

“The management of Kwara State Sports Council wishes to inform you/your club that the bill for the establishment of Kwara State Sports Commission has been passed into law and presently awaiting assent by the Executive Governor, Malam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq.

“The Council has been requested to make available comfortable office accommodation for the incoming board chairman and members to start work as soon as possible.

“In view of the foregoing, the council wishes to appeal to you/your club that the council will need to make use of the facility in club’s in possession to accommodate the incoming Commission chairman and members,” the notice reads in part.

ABS Ilorin FC is currently seating 4th on the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) Group A2 log with 21 points from 15 games.

The club is helping to raise local players and turn them into football superstars.

The football club is owned, managed and financed by the two-time governor of the state and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.