By Nimot Sulaimon

The Lagos State Government has organised a workshop for Field Officers and Consultants on the use of a newly introduced Lagos State Property Taxation Software (LAPTS) Mobile App.

The application will make Land Use Charge (LUC) operations more flexible and seamless. It is also for effective property administration.

Speaking before the commencement of the workshop held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa-Ikeja, recently, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Oyeyemi Ayoola, noted that the new Mobile App was designed to improve Land Use Charge (LUC) operations, enhance revenue base and expand the quality of data and its availability in the State.

She stated further that the aim of the workshop was to train LUC field officers, consultants and administrators on the functionalities and technicalities of the new Mobile App developed by Deta Mainingu Limited for effective property administration in Lagos State.

Mrs. Ayoola maintained that the workshop would help build the capacity of field officers in application of the new technology and ultimately improve property enumeration as well as LUC revenue generation.

While commending the technical partners for bringing innovations that would impact positively on governance, the Permanent Secretary enjoined participants to make good use of the exposure to technology to develop themselves and assist the State government in attaining its goal of being a Smart City.

The Director of Taxation and Revenue, Mr. Abayomi Yusuf, appreciated the Lagos State Government for facilitating the workshop, stating it will engender efficiency and greater productivity.

The Project Manager, Mrs. Nike Jolasinmi, explained that the App will enable the Ministry of Finance to effectively monitor and control LUC revenue generation process in the State.

“With the App, data analysis and report generation is easy and it saves all the payments that are made. It is effective, efficient and easy for proper documentation.

“Simply put, it helps the Ministry have total control over all the revenue generation system of LUC in the State”, she said.