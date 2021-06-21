The spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria continues to record a significant decrease as the latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal Nigeria now has 167,206 confirmed cases.

The NCDC, on its verified website on Monday, said that the case count has continued to creep down in the country.

It revealed that no new additional case count was recorded as of June 20, adding that the update does not include data from Lagos State.

It stated that seven additional people were discharged from isolation centres across the country as of June 20.

The agency added that with the additional figure, the country’s total number of discharged patients increased to 163,577 out of the 167,206 confirmed cases.

The NCDC stated that the country also reported zero new death linked to the disease in the past 24 hours.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said that so far the country had carried out 2,231,409 test samples since the outbreak of the pandemic in Feb. 2020.

Meanwhile, the agency urged Nigerians to adherence to all non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19 to curb the spread in Nigeria.

“Wash your hands with soap under running water. Wear your face mask properly. Maintain a distance of two meters from the person next to you,” it advised.