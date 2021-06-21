The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the full suspension of trading in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

According to the bulletin, the suspension is in preparation for the eventual delisting of the bank from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

It will then be listed as Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc on NGX”

Outside Nigeria, the bank has 10 banking subsidiaries in nine other African countries and the United Kingdom.

The countries are Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda.