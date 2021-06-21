A 64 year-old Nigerian, Adeyinka Oluwaseyi Ajose has been jailed for 18 years by a UK court, for serial rape of a 13 year-old girl.

Ajose, 64, of Croydon was sentenced 17 June at Croydon Crown Court for four counts of the rape of a female child under 13, according to the London Metropolitan Police website.

He was also found guilty of one count of the sexual assault of a female child under 13 and one count of assault/ ill treatment of a child.

He pleaded guilty to the offences on 29 April.

The court heard that police were called to a residential address in Addington, Croydon at 21:13hrs on 10 November 2020.

On arrival, officers spoke with the victim who alleged several counts of sexual abuse, committed by Ajose over several months.

The victim was under 13-years-old at the time the offences took place and known to Ajose.

An investigation was launched and Ajose was arrested the following day at approximately 21:20hrs after officers located him near the victim’s home.

Ajose was charged on 13 November 2020 and remanded in custody to appear before Croydon Crown Court on 13 November 2020.

Detective Constable Matthew Amos, the investigating officer, said: “Those that abuse the trust of the most vulnerable in our society are some of the most insidious offenders. The offences committed by Ajose are truly shocking and the sentence he has received reflects this.

“If the victim had not had the courage to come forward, Ajose’s campaign of abuse may well have continued. I urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or who knows anything about it, to come forward to police. We have specially trained officers who will listen to and support you.

“The trauma that victims suffer can last a lifetime and impacts all those around them. I hope that the sentence given will go some way to bringing the victim and her family justice, so that they can begin to rebuild their lives.

“I would also like to thank the victim for her bravery and support throughout this investigation.”