By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State government has described the improved quality of health data in the State as essential for actualizing the present administration’s vision of turning around the health sector.

Dr Tomi Coker, the Commissioner for Health, made this known while declaring open a 5-Day Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Capacity Building Workshop for Directors, Coordinators and M&E officers of the various State Government Health agencies.

Coker said the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government has prioritized proper planning and effective implementation of all health interventions, recalling that her Ministry launched the year 2021 Annual Operational Plan (AOP) and its first-ever M&E plan in December 2020.

She said the workshop was organized to build the capacity of M&E officers and other stakeholders for helping policymakers in the State to build robust and useful health data, saying this will translate to informed decisions on healthcare interventions.

“Ogun State Ministry of Health understands that it is imperative to have a coordinated approach towards achieving the State Government’s objectives for the health sector.

“The present administration ably led by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun has envisioned a health sector that would aid the reduction in maternal and infant mortality and increase the life expectancy of all residents of the State.

“We hope to achieve this by carefully using quality data to allocate resources appropriately for sustainable impact and outcomes. This training is crucial to further achieve these set goals”, she said.

The Commissioner added that capacity building will help the State Health officials to better understand the M&E Plan and improve the quality of health data available for informed decision making.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adesanya Ayinde, described the Workshop as a first in the history of the State, expressing optimism that the health system would be improved further in the process.

Represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Kushimo, the Permanent Secretary urged participants to see the training as a golden opportunity to contribute their quota to improving the health sector of the State.