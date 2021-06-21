By Taiwo Okanlawon

The joy of Aleem Hassan Kehinde knew no bound when his wife, 35-year-old wife, Mariam Tijani gave birth to quadruplets, months after their marriage.

Mariam, a petty trader who recently remarried, gave birth to the babies at Adunni Mole Clinic and Maternity Home, at Akinfenwa, Iwo, Osun State.

She had been expected to give birth to two babies, but ultrasounds had missed two of the siblings. Three siblings of quadruplets were delivered by caesarean section.

According to Hassan, the babies, all boys, were given birth to in the early hours of Monday, June 21, 2021 by a team of medical personnel in a surgery that lasted about two hours.

“I’m really grateful to God, this is a miracle and blessings from Allah.

“When people found out my wife gave birth to four, all boys, they trooped to the hospital, it got to a point, they had to stop people from coming in.

“Fortunately enough, today happens to be the birthday of our King, Oluwo of Iwo, it made many people to rejoice with us,” he said.

The father of the quadruplet, who is a local engineer, said he had no idea the babies were four until after delivery, adding that God would send help in order to cater for the kids.

He explained that the results of the various scan carried out on his wife revealed two babies.

“God gave us these children. He is the one to decide what will happen to them. I’m not worried about that. When the almighty does something, he knows why,” he said.

Commenting on her delivery, the matron of the clinic, Imran Sakirat explained that 35-year-old Mariam was brought into the clinic at about 4:30am.

“She was brought in around 4:30 or 4:35am, and she delivered the first herself.

“We did not know they were four, she could not deliver others alone and a caesarean section was planned for her delivery because of the number of babies involved,” she said, noting that they were all doing fine as his wife recuperates at the hospital.