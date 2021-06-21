Some Nigerian youths protesting against bad governance and insecurity early on Monday blocked Abuja Airport Road.

The protesters, mostly youths, took their campaign to Dantata Bridge, along the road which serves as a major entrance and exit point to the capital city as early as 5:00am.

They chanted #BuhariMustGo.

The protesters barricaded the expressway with bonfire, preventing vehicular movement along the road, Sahara Reporters said.

It was not clear whether the police dispersed them as they did on

on June 12, during another protest.