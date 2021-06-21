Agency Reports

Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, has become the first leader to lose a no-confidence vote.

He lost the vote on Monday, in a motion initiated Tuesday by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party center-left coalition.

Lofven may also be the first leader to be ousted in this manner.

It is unclear what will happen next in Sweden.

Lofven said Thursday he wanted to wait the outcome of no-confidence vote and then “think through what is best for Sweden.”

The prime minister said he has two options: calling a snap election or become the head of a caretaker government.

He has one week to decide what to do.