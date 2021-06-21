Jamaican track and field legend, Usain Bolt announced the birth of his twin sons with his partner, Kasi Bennett in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

The Jamaican sprint legend in his post also revealed the names of his twin babies; Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The Eight-time Olympic gold medalist and partner welcomed their first child Olympia Lightning Bolt on May 17, 2020. Both have been together since 2014.

Sharing the good news Bold wrote:

“Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️

Thunder Bolt ⚡️”

In the same vein, his partner, Bennett sharing photos of their family wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt

You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”