By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said Nigeria’s economy will collapse if the investments of God’s people are removed.

He spoke during a sermon on Sunday at the Church’s Canaan Land in Ogun, Southwest Nigeria.

Oyedepo said in the 70s and early 80s, churches in Nigeria were in pitiable conditions, saying there were church buildings going on uncompleted for 20 years.

“You know where the Church was in Nigeria, in the 70s, in the early 80s? It was a pitiable assembly of people. That painful proverb, “as poor as Church rat”, was a true description of the Church. You could have a Church building going on for 20 years.

“I saw one in my place. 20 years without completion. All the powerful ministries were renting shops and sheds, in fact they called us mushroom churches. You know mushroom grows today and disappears tomorrow.

“But when that move came and people’s hearts began to pant after God, the story of men began to change. Remove the products of revival from Nigeria economy…, there is nothing remaining.

“Let me say this and I am saying this very boldly: The only thing remaining in Nigeria today are the investments of God’s people. The only one! You know the other people are busy killing themselves. No plan, no purpose, no forward looking,” he said.

According to Oyedepo, “Check all the employment of labour today in this country, authentic, not manipulated stuff. They are believers. Those are products of a revival. Unleashing financial fortune to advance His Kingdom.

“That is why your Church will be building rural churches and at the same time building the Ark and building every other thing that is coming around. Don’t miss your place in this thing.”

Oyedepo also said there are many financial giants rising in this Church and that they were not going to rise on the platform of expertise or skill but their heart for God.

He said if he got N100 billion today, he would not have any problem where to invest the money.

“Sir, if I had a hundred billion now, I don’t have any problem where to put it. I don’t have any problem where to put it Sir. My eyes are all over the world to see how the Kingdom can keep flourishing but there are some if they have 2 billion today, God won’t see them again and God knows. He knows everything.

“He knows that if He gives that man 2 Billion today, that is all: he will marry another wife very fast. He will line up vehicles that he will never ride. You may not even know that he is married because nobody will see the money. He will put it in his box and be running around,” he said.