By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said Nigeria’s economy will collapse if the investments of God’s people are removed.
He spoke during a sermon on Sunday at the Church’s Canaan Land in Ogun, Southwest Nigeria.
Oyedepo said in the 70s and early 80s, churches in Nigeria were in pitiable conditions, saying there were church buildings going on uncompleted for 20 years.
“You know where the Church was in Nigeria, in the 70s, in the early 80s? It was a pitiable assembly of people. That painful proverb, “as poor as Church rat”, was a true description of the Church. You could have a Church building going on for 20 years.
“I saw one in my place. 20 years without completion. All the powerful ministries were renting shops and sheds, in fact they called us mushroom churches. You know mushroom grows today and disappears tomorrow.
“But when that move came and people’s hearts began to pant after God, the story of men began to change. Remove the products of revival from Nigeria economy…, there is nothing remaining.
“Let me say this and I am saying this very boldly: The only thing remaining in Nigeria today are the investments of God’s people. The only one! You know the other people are busy killing themselves. No plan, no purpose, no forward looking,” he said.
According to Oyedepo, “Check all the employment of labour today in this country, authentic, not manipulated stuff. They are believers. Those are products of a revival. Unleashing financial fortune to advance His Kingdom.
“That is why your Church will be building rural churches and at the same time building the Ark and building every other thing that is coming around. Don’t miss your place in this thing.”
Oyedepo also said there are many financial giants rising in this Church and that they were not going to rise on the platform of expertise or skill but their heart for God.
What do you think?