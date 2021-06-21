Physical casinos are slowly becoming a thing of the past and one of the things that has accelerated this is the COVID pandemic with it being safer for individuals to stay in their homes instead of going out into a space with many other people. This is one of the reasons why people are now choosing to gamble online instead. Gamblers are becoming accustomed to online casinos because of many reasons and these venues are very attractive to gamblers as well. There are many great online casinos , such as the ones that Japan-101 suggests and reviews, so players never have to look very hard to find one. The online casino industry is very successful worth a whopping $66.7 billion and growing. There are a number of ways that online casinos have been able to keep their new gamblers on their platforms and this article will explore some of those methods.

Safer to use

We live in a very technical age and technology has advanced significantly. Online casinos use many different types of technology to keep the players and the casinos money safe and secure. One of the things that they use to ensure safety is SSL encryption amongst other things such as blockchain technology. Many casinos are regulated and have licences which is important because without regulation, criminals and criminal activity can happen when people gamble online and without a license you can end up losing all your winnings and the casino will not be held accountable. Casinos without a license can come up with any excuse not to pay out and there isn’t anything you can do about it, this is why it is important to check if the online casino you want to use is licensed or not. The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is the one of the top licensing bodies in the world that many online casinos use.

Worthy bonuses

Online casinos offer a wide variety of bonuses to their players, some of which include:

Welcome bonus

Deposit bonus

No deposit bonus

Free play

Free spin

Matched bonus

VIP bonus

A bonus is a promotion that gives you the opportunity to earn free money, cryptocurrency or free spins in online casinos. Online casinos use bonuses to lure in new customers as well as to reward existing customers. Bonuses are also a way to get people to wager money. Bonuses benefit the player in many ways, they allow you to get a head start which allows you to learn the basics of the game which reduces your risk of losing money and it is also a reward method for loyal customers. Bonuses are basically free money for those who know what they are doing. Here is a breakdown of some of the bonuses:

Free spins: this is for online and mobile slot games and allows you to test a slot or game for free.

Welcome bonus: This is a bonus you receive when you sign up at the casino and is a percentage increase on the amount that you deposit.

Convenience

Online casinos offer more games than physical casinos and you don’t have to carry money with you at an online casino because every transaction is electronic. It is so easy to join an online casino and you can gamble anywhere and at any time for as long as you want. Online casinos definitely offer more freedom. Another convenience of online casinos is that you can gamble on your mobile device as well so you aren’t restricted to gambling in one venue.

Quick payments

Online casinos offer speedy withdrawals after winning and deposits are fast as well. This keeps gamblers playing. There are also a variety of banking and payment method options including PayPal and cryptocurrency which are secure and difficult for hackers to access as opposed to physical casinos where everything is done in cash which is very outdated.

If you are a gambling lover or even if you are new to the world of gambling you might want to also migrate from physical casinos to the world of online casinos. Everything in the world is shifting online and casinos are no different. Online casinos are safer to use, they offer a great variety of bonuses to new and existing players, it is more convenient and the payments are very quick and very secure.