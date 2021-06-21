By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bovi has revealed why he and Ayo Makun known as AY grew apart.

He made this known during a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds on Monday.

It all started when the host, Ebuka asked if he was cool with all the comedians. Bovi replied that he was cool with most of them.

He said: “It’s not because of anything but if you have a way you operate and it is not in sync with the way I operate and if that offends my spirit, I’ll just stay away.

I’m sure some people don’t like me and that’s cool. Even in the church, there is friction.”

Ebuka then asked again about his relationship with colleague AY Makun

Bovi said: “I think we just grew apart. I like to do my own thing my own way and if your style is different from my style we just grow apart basically but we cool. When I see him I say what’s up.”

Bovi while generally commenting on sour relationships among comedians in the entertainment industry, he said “personally I don’t think everybody can like each other but one thing I know is they don’t necessarily hate each other. It is a tricky situation. As regards the shows, in the beginning, I use to do everybody’s show but now I want to do it the way it is internationally accepted.”