By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has scheduled a secessionist rally in Lagos State for Saturday, July 3.

He said nothing would stop Odudwa nation agitators from storming Lagos State on July 3 for their mega rally.

The announcement was made by Sunday Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki in a Facebook post and a live video. He said the rally will take off from Ojota Park, Lagos.

“We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos, he said.

“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.

“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody can say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.

“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”

Sunday Igboho has held series of protests across states in the southwest in agitation for the Oduduwa republic.