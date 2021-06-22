A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between Fatima Salisu and Abubakar on grounds of abandonment.

Salisu in her petition prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds that Abubakar abandoned her since February 2020.

Delivering judgment, the Presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu also ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah”, a waiting period to be observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

The petitioner revealed that she got married to Abubakar under Islamic Personal Law in 2009 and that they do not have children.

She said Abubakar, who lives in Mararaba, Nasarawa state abandoned her at Dei-dei without any reason adding that all efforts to reach him failed.

She prayed to the court to dissolve her marriage due to lack of love based on her husband’s abandonment.

Abubakar consented to his wife’s petition for divorce.