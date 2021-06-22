2023: 10,000 Youths to get APC tickets - Buhari, Osinbajo

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN have assured youths that the outcomes of the first ever Progressives Youth Conference organised by the APC Youths which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja will be implemented.

The conference which identified that the APC stands the opportunity to mainstream well over 10,000 youths in politics and government by fixing the age of Councillorship candidates to 30 years and below, the age of chairmanship candidates of local government to 40 years and below, mandated the appointment of at least one youth representative of not more than 40 years at the Board and Management Team of all MDAs in both the Federal and State Governments.

In the same vein, ensure that with the exception of the position of Chairman and the deputies, persons of not more than 40 years should deputize every other party position at all levels; national, state, local government, and ward. This according to the communique, which was signed by The Youth Representative in the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Caretaker Committee, Ismail Ahmed as part of the resolutions reached at the conference will create the largest political empowerment impact ever in Nigeria

This it is believed shall be a legacy for President Muhammadu Buhari and shall strengthen the mandate of the administration that has stood it out, unleashing the boldest socio-economic programmes this country has ever seen, and also arguably the largest in Sub Saharan Africa, having empowered over 1 million youths who are engaged under the NPOWER programme, over 5.5 million school children fed through the Home Grown School Feeding Programme., among others.

The conference highlighted that over 3.1 million farmers had been supported through the famous Anchor Borrows Programme to ramp up local food production and preserve forex, while the price of fertilizer crashed from pre-2015 price of N11,000 to N5,500 supporting millions of farmers and reviving dozens of local fertilizer mixing companies.

It added that over 400 km of rail infrastructure is being delivered with the Lagos-Ibadan rail service, a failed project that has survived many administrations before the current one, which was commissioned just a few days ago.

The conference equally highlighted that by year 2050 which is just 30 years from now, Nigeria’s population is estimated to hit about 500m and that with a ballooning population and that with dwindling revenue at our disposal there is no other option but for the government to deliver mass prosperity and a stable social, economic and political future, which must be beyond 2023, and go beyond selfish interests to a bigger and bolder vision for the children and unborn generations.

The conference said that poverty of the mind and of the pocket is ravaging the social fabric of the Nation on all fronts in the area of productivity, values and security.

It called for the need for all to rise beyond divisions to deliver functional education for all, affordable healthcare for all, safe and secure homeland and many more progressive solutions through this bold progressive and political platform, the APC.

The conference, which showcased the capacity of the youth to take on leadership roles in the party and the government, was attended by delegates from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

There were goodwill messages from notable party leaders and government officials, among whom are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni; Representatives of Progressives Governors, Ministers of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Ministers of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Housing and Work Babatunde Raji Fashola and several other leaders of the APC.