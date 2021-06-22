Three men on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court for allegedly wandering in black spots in Gwagwada, FCT.

The police charged Ibrahim Garba, Hassan Muniru and Abbas Musa, all of Gwagwalada, FCT, with constituting public nuisance.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendants were arrested on June 15 and 16 by a team of police patrol, led by ASP Emmanuel Gabriel of Gwagwalada Division in various black spots in Gwagwalada.

Yakubu said during police investigations, the defendants could not give satisfactory answers as to why they were “hanging” out in the black spots.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 183 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one reasonable surety each in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and that one of the sureties must be a parent, guardian or community leader to the defendants residing within the locality of the court.

Ibrahim said each of the defendants must deposit N20,000 or its equivalent to the court.

He adjourned the case until June 30 for hearing.