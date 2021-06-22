Alhaji Bello Dankande, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has died at the age of 56.

Alhaji Lawal Liman the state APC caretaker committee chairman disclosed this in Gusau on Tuesday.

Liman said the deceased died at a private hospital in Gusau after a brief illness on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the entire APC family in the state, I extend our condolence to the APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari and other party stakeholders over the loss.

“I also pray to Allah Subhanallahu Wata’ala to grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and give his family fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Dankande was the state’s former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was the APC candidate for Dec. 2020 Bakura State House of Assembly By-election and a former Chairman, Bakura local government council.

He was survived by three wives, 20 children and many grandchildren.