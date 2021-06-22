Agency Reports

Popular Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha will now be arraigned on Thursday before a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja.

The comedian, with real name James Olanrewaju will be charged with allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

He will be arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on a six-count charge.

The counts are: Indecent Treatment of a Child, Sexual Assault and Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration contrary to Sections 135, 263 and 262 of the Criminal Law Ch C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 and Sexual Assault by Penetration contrary to *Sections 259* Criminal Law Ch C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Lawyers to Baba Ijesha have also filed an application for his bail before the court dated the 21st of June 2021.

Baba Ijesha has been in custody since his arrest on April 22.

He was granted bail on May 17 following an intervention by members of the Lagos State Judiciary in collaboration with the State’s Ministry of Justice in a move aimed at decongesting Police Stations in the State.

He was, however, unable to meet the bail conditions and remained in custody.

On the 16th of June, Baba Ijesha was arraigned by the police on a five count charge at a Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba.

He pleaded not guilty.

His request for bail was denied after a counsel from the office of the DPP, Mobolaji Owoebute-Okedeji, said he will face trial at another court.

He said, “the matter has been already filed at the High Court, and he urged the court to refuse bail.