By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reality TV star and ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy popularly called Nina has joined the list of female celebrities to have undergone butt enlargement surgery.

The reality TV star and mother of one took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 20, where she shared a photo of herself and the cosmetic surgeon.

She also shared a video of ex BBNaija house mate, Khloe who has also gone under the knife. Khloe praised Nina’s new body describing it as ‘banging.’

Khloe also said her own body is nothing compared to Nina’s.

Nina’s butt surgery has stirred controversy among her fans as the star recently signed a contract with a natural body enhancement brand and still went ahead for an artificial surgery.

The brand called her out on Instagram for tainting its image as it requested an apology and a refund of money spent on signing her as an ambassador.