By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, on Sunday led women in prayer sessions, where they prayed for the peace and security of the country.

The prayer sessions which held simultaneously at the Government House and the Benin Central Mosque were in response to a national instigation by the Nigerian Govenors’ Wives Forum.

The women who come out en masse prayed passionately against the insecurity and criminality in the country.

The Edo First Lady, while addressing the Christian women prayer session at the Government House, called for national unity in the place of prayers.

She expressed optimism that the country is on the path to greatness, despite her current challenges.

Mrs Obaseki also called for repentance from destructive vices that precede the doom of a people, even as she urged women to remain steadfast in their faith, believing the blissful prophecies spoken concerning the nation.

Buttressing Mrs Obaseki’s point, the wife of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Cecilia Kure, read the Bible book of 2 Chronicles 7:14, which stresses the need for humble supplication and repentance as necessary for the restoration of a people.

President of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Hajiya Rabi Abiri, who led the prayer session at the Central Mosque in Benin City, described the holy gathering as a good and welcome development.

Hajiya Abiri noted that the Edo First Lady’s call to prayer confirms the mutual disposition of the groups in attendance, for the general good of the people.

She reiterated the appeal for repentance and request for God’s mercy and subsequent integration of peace to Nigeria.