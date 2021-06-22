Embarrassed by its leaking roofs, the Senate today pleaded with the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCDA) to expedite action on the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

Sen. Sani Musa Chairman Senate Committee on Services appealed for action to stop the leaking of the roof during rainy season.

Musa was reacting to the general decay at the complex, especially leakages from the roof after downpour.

He urged the FCDA to commence renovation of the complex within the shortest possible time.

“The building needs to be worked on and if you recall, we proposed the renovation of the complex which the president graciously approved. It is in the budget.

“And we have done the needful. Instead of the National Assembly management to handle this project, this project was domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCDA) because they are the owners of most of the public buildings in Abuja.

“We know that the complex was handed over to the the National Assembly management but we requested that the renovation should be undertaken by FCDA.

“The FCDA has done the needful; they have called for bids; they have done all the necessary things; they have gone to Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) and no Objection Certificate has been issued,” he said.

Musa added:“Surprisingly however, when it got the Federal Executive Council (FEC), one of the ministers made a remark which made the president ask for the review of the whole process and today, you can see what is happening with the complex.

“It was flooded, everywhere is leaking. I will call on the FCDA, I will call on FEC to take a look at our submissions and do the needful.”