The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, June 21, 2021, arraigned one Alhaji Kyari Mohammed for obtaining by false pretence.

Kyari Mohammed was arraigned before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N99,750,000.00 (Ninety-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

The defendant was arraigned alongside his company, Kyari and Sons Company Nigeria Limited.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, Alhaji Abubakar Moforo and collected food items amounting to N99,750,000.00 on credit on the pretext that he wanted to supply the food items to a Non-Governmental Organization and promised to pay the victim within forty-five days.

However, the suspect reneged on his promise and all efforts by the victim to recover the money failed.

He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when they were read to him.

Based on the plea, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmad asked the court for a trial date to present witnesses and to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending trial.

Justice Fadawu adjourned the matter till June 29, 2021, for commencement of trial and ordered the remand of the defendant in Maiduguri Medium Custodial Centre.