By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Emir of Dutse, HRH Nuhu Sanusi has said that Jigawa State is the most peaceful state in Nigeria and explained why.

He made the assertion on Monday in Dutse, when the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister is on one-day official visit to Jigawa to inspect an integrated farm project, Malam Alu Agro Allied Company, the tallest poll hoisting Nigeria flag, and Birnin-Kudu rock painting.

Emir Sanusi said there are no Bandits or Boko Haram members in the state despite being surrounded by insecurity in the north.

The monarch said that Jigawa has remained the most peaceful state in the country because of inclusive governance.

“Jigawa is the most peaceful state in the country,” he said.

“We do not have the problem of bandits, Boko Haram insurgents and other dissident groups because our local communities are well taken care of.

“The traditional institution is supported by the state government in making people aware of the need for peaceful co-existence.

“We have in the palace a whole department dedicated for conflict resolutions and one of the district heads is in charge of the department.

“We treat between 3,000 to 4,000 cases of dispute in a month and this has helped to drastically reduce the need for people to go to court,” he said.

Emir Sanusi also said that the state government, under the leadership of Gov. Badaru Abubakar, was supporting peasant farmers who constituted the larger population of the state.

He called on other state governors particularly in the North East and North Central to take a cue from Jigawa to rid the country of violent crimes.