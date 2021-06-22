Mr Olufunmi Olatunji, the Chairman, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, is dead.

Mr Gbenga Arowolo, his Chief Press Secretary, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

“The chairman was until late night of Monday, June 21, the Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa LCDA.

“With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing away after a brief illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, nation-builder.

“He will be buried in accordance to the Islamic rite on Tuesday at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

“We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah Firdaus,” the media aide said.

The late chairman was 65 years old.

Olatunji recently got the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket at the primaries to contest for a second term during the July 24 council polls.