Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Kwara State have arrested a 52-year-old ex-Soldier, Ibrahim Musa with 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (cannabis sativa), 4 grams of Cocaine and 25 grams of flunitrazepam.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday 17th June 2021 at the Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers.

Sgt Ibrahim Musa who worked in the maintenance department at Abati Army Barracks, Lagos from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion in Chibok, Borno State before he deserted the Army had arrived Ilorin in the company of his wife, Basirat Musa in his Honda Accord car with registration number JJ 707 BL Lagos with the seized exhibit.

He was however arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State Command of the Agency.

Under interrogation, Ibrahim revealed that while at Chibok he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (Cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020.

He said he decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him to fend for his two wives and three children.

The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives who was not aware of his mission to Ilorin.

Reacting to the arrests, Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the Kwara state Command of the Agency for their vigilance and commitment to the goal of ridding Nigeria of the menace of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He charged the operatives of the agency not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities while assuring them that he’ll continue to make their welfare a priority.