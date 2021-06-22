Gun duel in Edo: Police dislodge kidnappers' barricade, shoot one dead

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Operatives of Ehor Division of Edo State Police Command, on Tuesday dislodged a blockade made by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, who blocked Benin-Auchi road, by Okhuo Hill, in Uhunmwonde Local Government area of the State.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers set a barricade on the road, waiting for upcoming vehicles, with the intent to rob and kidnap travellers.

The State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, in a statement said that “on receipt of the information, the DPO in charge of Ehor Division swung into action by drafting tactical teams to the area.”

He added that, “the hoodlums, on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel, the police successfully repelled them.”

One of the kidnappers was killed in the process, with one locally-made single barrel gun and seven live cartridges and button Tecno phone recovered from him.

“Effort is in top gear to arrest other gang members who escaped with bullet wounds,” Kontongs Bello said.