ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, a subsidiary of ICON Hotel Group Africa, has commenced an intensive one-year human capital development program at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo aimed at converting semi-skilled individuals to skillful personnel that can take up opportunities in hospitality and operate at managerial levels anywhere in the world.

The program known as ICON Management Training Program, which is in line with the vision of the ICON Hotel Group “to be a leading hospitality, leisure, recreation and tourism development and management services provider in Africa, and among the best in the world”, was inaugurated on Monday 7 June, 2021 with seven pioneer trainees at Mbo meeting Room of IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, by the Chairman Board of Directors of the Hotel Mr. Udeme Ufot MFR.

Also present at the inauguration were other directors of Ibom Resort and Hotels Limited, Mr. Orman Esin, Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob, Barrister Bassey Ekanem, representing the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akwa Ibom State, as well as Mrs. Utomobong Inyang, Ag. Company Secretary Ibom Resort and Hotels Limited.

Others were the CEO ICON Hotel Group Africa, Mr. Fred Maina, the CEO ICON Hotels & Resorts Nigeria, Mr. Adetope Kayode, the General Manager Ibom ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Charles Masilia, the Head of Operations of the Hotel, Mr. Gilbert Thinji, the Head, Human Resources, Mr. Akan Bassey and the Training Manager of the Hotel, Mr. Awak George.

Speaking at the inauguration on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Hon. Orman Esin, commended the Management of the Hotel, ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria for initiating the program aimed at developing indigenous talents and preparing them to take up opportunities across the globe.

He charged the trainees to take the opportunity seriously and put in their absolute best in learning and be diligent in their work in order to graduate to become leaders in the hospitality industry.

The Management Training Program, whose objective is to ensure continuous supply of talented future leaders for sustainable growth in the hospitality sector, has its trainees drawn from the Hotel’s host communities, ICON employees and fresh graduates with leadership qualities, good communication skills, caring attitude and a track record of hard work.

Speaking during the orientation organized for the trainees on the same day, the Head of Human Resources, Mr. Akan Bassey, explains that the aim of the program is to develop the trainees to become competent company management executives at an accelerated pace.

He stated that those who emerge successful among the trainees at the end of the program will receive a merit recommendation certificate award and enjoy a remarkable career growth leading to taking up management positions in frontline operations in hospitality industries globally.

He added that the most outstanding among the trainees will have an opportunity of participating in exchange programs within ICON Hotels across the globe.

Giving a detailed overview of the one-year program, the Training Manager of the hotel, Mr. Awak George, explains that trainees will be exposed to all aspects of work and functions across all operational and supporting departments of the hotel for the period of nine months and a three-month specialist training on a specific operational area of their choice as well as attend Managerial Skill Development and Strategy Workshops that will help sharpen their leadership skills.

The trainees were full of joy and gratefulness to the Management of IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort for the great opportunity given to them to participate in such a life-transforming program and pledged their commitment to ensuring that the aim of the training program is achieved.

This is a new dawn for young graduates who aspire for career in the hospitality industry as ICON Hotel Group will not relent in their efforts to identify and develop indigenous talents and expand their capacity to operate on global platforms.

The inauguration did not only mark the beginning of the yearly program in IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort but also the beginning of hope, development and expansion for youths in our host communities, Akwa Ibom and Nigeria at large.