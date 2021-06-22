By Moses Omorogieva

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to bring to justice anyone found to be involved in sexual and domestic-based violence in the state.

Odumosu stated this in a statement signed on Tuesday by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesman for the Police Command in Lagos State.

The CP was said to have made the promise while reacting to a case of an alleged defilement of a minor by her biological father and the sexual harassment of his maid.

The police boss in the statement reiterated his zero tolerance for sexual offences such as : rape, defilement, sexual harassment, assault and other domestic-based violence.

The CP promised to work hand in hand with relevant government agencies and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) to fight the social menace to a halt in Lagos State and by extension, in Nigeria.

He said that the Festac Division of the Command on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man (name withheld), who allegedly harassed his maid (name withheld) and defiled his two-year-old biological daughter.

“The house maid in company of one Mrs Justina Nelson of the Children and Vulnerable Persons Network had reported the matter at the Festac Division of the Poluce Command.

“The police swung into action immediately. The two-year-old survivor has been taken to the hospital for medical examination and experts’ report for further investigation,” Odumosu said.

The CP in the statement said that he had ordered that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He also appealed to the general public to always report all cases of sexual harassment, assault and domestic-based violence to the police or any available relevant government agencies and NGOs for necessary action. (NAN)