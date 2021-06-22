Some parts of the National Assembly in Abuja leaked on Tuesday following a heavy downpour.

Cleaners were immediately deployed to place buckets at the leaking spots to collect the flowing water.

The cleaners were equally seen mopping and drying up the arena which was becoming flooded.

Mostly affected was the foyer of the White House.

Some Senators already in Chambers came out to have a view of the development.

The roof leakage triggered questions over what the National Assembly leaders had done with the N37billion inserted in the 2021 budget for renovation of the complex.

*This story was first reported by TheNation