By Abankula

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will begin Round 2 of its suspended industrial action against Governor Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna State.

It has therefore directed its State councils and affiliate unions to mobilise for the latest action.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba stated this on Tuesday at a press conference after an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the congress in Abuja.

He said the congress, after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Union has decided to resume the strike.

He accused Governor Nasir El – Rufai of failing to respect the Memorandum of Understanding brokered between the NLC and the state government by the Federal Government.