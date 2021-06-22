By Abiodun Lawal

The Ogun House of Assembly has passed the State Judiciary Funds Management bill, 2021, with three other bills scaling the first reading.

The bill is titled: A Bill for a law to make provision for the Ogun State Judiciary Funds Management and other Matters Connected therewith, 2021.

Mr Olakunle Sobukanla, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, presented the report of his committee on the bill during plenary in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Sobunkanla, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the lawmakers, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by Solomon Osho.

Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Clerk of the House, read the third reading of the bill.

Responding, the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, directed that clean copies of the bill be transmitted to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Meanwhile, three other bills scaled the first reading.

The bills are the Ogun State Fiscal Responsibility Commission (Amendment) Law, 2021 and the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu-Ajose, Law, 2021.

Also, the Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State, 2021 equally scaled the first reading at the plenary.

NAN