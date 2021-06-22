President Muhammadu Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, inaugurated National Steering Committee (NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

The committee made up representatives from Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, will be headed by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in deep conversation with Governor Kayode Fayemi

President Buhari with L-R: Minister of State Budget and National Planning Prince Clem Agba, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, VP Yemi Osinbajo and SGF Boss Mustapha as he inaugurated National Steering Committee (NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) in State House

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Chairman of The National Steering Committee(NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) delivers remarks at the inauguration of the National Steering Committee (NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) in State House on 22nd June 2021 Photos; Tolani Alli

 