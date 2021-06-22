President Muhammadu Buhari
By Nimot Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, inaugurated National Steering Committee (NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).
The committee made up representatives from Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, will be headed by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
See photos below
President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in deep conversation with Governor Kayode Fayemi
President Buhari with L-R: Minister of State Budget and National Planning Prince Clem Agba, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, VP Yemi Osinbajo and SGF Boss Mustapha as he inaugurated National Steering Committee (NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) in State House
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Chairman of The National Steering Committee(NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) delivers remarks at the inauguration of the National Steering Committee (NSC) for the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) in State House on 22nd June 2021 Photos; Tolani Alli
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?