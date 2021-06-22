The Federal Government has appointed Prof. Gray Ejikeme as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau.

Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Abdullahi said the appointment of Ejikeme, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, of the institution followed a recommendation by the senate of the university.

He said Ejikeme’s nomination took effect from June 23, after the completion of the five-year tenure of Prof. Sebastian Maimako, the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

“The Senate unanimously nominated Ejikeme to serve as Acting Vice-Chancellor, subject to the approval of the Minister of Education in the absence of a serving Governing Council for the university.

“Ejikeme is to oversee activities of the university, pending the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor by the university’s Governing Council.

“A letter to this effect signed by the Registrar of the university and Secretary to Senate, Chief Monday Danjem has been issued to Ejikeme,” Abdullahi said.

Ejikeme, a professor of Clinical Psychology and Social Work, had his first degree at the University of Lagos.

He later bagged an M.Sc. in Clinical Psychology, a Master of Science Degree in Social Work (MSSW) and PhD, all from the University of Jos.

A distinguished academic, Ejikeme got an appointment with the university in 1986 teaching Psychologically-oriented Sociology and Social Work courses in the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences.

He has held several academic and administrative positions including Head of Departments, Sociology, and General and Applied Psychology.

Ejikeme also served as Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Chairman, Committee of Deans and Directors, and Senate representative of the 13th Governing Council of the University, among others.