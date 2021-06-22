The United States Consulate’s Public Affairs Officer, Mr Stephen Ibelli, said about 13, 000 Nigerian students are admitted to U.S universities annually.

Ibelli made the disclosure during the launch of the ‘Windows on America’ Hub at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, on Tuesday.

He described Nigerians as one of the most dominant immigrant groups in the US.

He said that the ‘Windows on America’ hub was aimed at providing Nigerian youths with educational opportunities available in U.S.A

“Windows on America” are free spaces that offer services to students to learn about how to study in the United States and how to apply for scholarships to study abroad.

“The hub will help to promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and great youths of Nigeria to access information about the country, its government, history, culture and education system

“The hub will also provide free libraries, online courses, trainings on resume writing, incubation centre for talented youths to develop their natural endowments, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Ibelli, who said the programmes offered at the hub would be free of charge for all interested youths, urged them to take advantage of the platform and resources provided to develop themselves.

He appreciated the university management for the partnership and for their efforts which he said culminated in setting up the hub.

Vice-Chancellor of NAU, Prof. Okechukwu Esimone, recalled that the plans for the establishment of the hub at the university began in December 2018.

Esimone said that the Memorandum of Understanding between the American Embassy and the university was, however, signed in July 2020.

“The present Public Affairs Officer has pursued the actualisation of the project with admirable gusto.

“The Awka Windows on America, being a resource and training centre, would without doubt be a huge asset to the staff and students of the university,” he said.